Paul Pogba Insists He Is Not Finished Amid Doping Scandal

France and Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba has stressed that he is not done with football, contrary to reports that he said he was finished due to his ban from the game.

Recall that Paul Pogba, who was regarded as one of the brightest talents in football, was slammed with a four-year ban from the game for doping.

Due to injuries and the doping scandal, the 31-year-old former Manchester United midfielder has not kicked a ball in a professional game since August 2023.

Amid his appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), an interview went viral recently in which Paul Pogba was heard telling the interviewer that he was finished.

But the footballer has come out to insist that he is not finished as he hopes that CAS could reduce his ban to at least two-year which would mean that he could return to football when he is 33 years old.

“I want to fight this, for me, injustice. An interview has come out, I don’t know if you’ve seen it all, they put something that … I hadn’t finished talking,” Pogba told Sky Italia.

“Pogba isn’t finished, Pogba is here and until you see me say that I’m finished, don’t worry. I have an incredible desire to come back, I feel like a child who wants to be professional. I train, I do everything I can to get back on the pitch.”

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner also told Sky Italia that his contract with Juventus which will expire on June 30, 2026, has not been terminated over his four-year ban.

Paul Pogba, however revealed that not much is heard from Juventus concerning his future at the club yet, noting that the Italian Serie A giants are probably waiting for the outcome of his appeal.

He said: “The latest news is I’m still a Juve player, I have the contract, but I haven’t had the opportunity to speak to the director and coach … there’s silence. I think they’re waiting for the outcome of the appeal, but you have to ask them.”