Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 2nd July, 2024

The PUNCH: As Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol from the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery hits the local market in two to three weeks, petroleum marketers have expressed the fear that the product’s price may be higher than expected. They spoke against the backdrop of the 650,000-capacity refinery’s failed attempt to get feedstock locally from the international oil companies.

Vanguard: A drastic drop in vessel calls into the nation’s ports has plunged operations in the maritime sector into a major crisis as businesses continue to nosedive, following the forex crisis and inflation currently militating against the economy.

The Nation: More than one million applicants have made a cumulative N1.3trillion loan request from Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CreditCorp). They are among those eyeing participation in the consumer credit scheme of the Federal Government due to go into operation very soon.

Daily Trust: Twenty-five people were killed and 127 others injured in two road accidents in Kano State on Monday. Among the survivors, 25 remained unconscious as doctors, nurses and other supporting staff battled to resuscitate them, officials and families of the victims disclosed.

