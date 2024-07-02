Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 2nd July 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 1st July, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1500 and sell at N1510 on Monday 1st July 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1469 Selling Rate N1470

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has disclosed that some customers have not been paid their insured deposits because of the discrepancies in their information.

The Managing Director of NDIC, Bello Hassan, told newsmen in Abuja on Sunday that account names discrepancies in Bank Verification Number (BVN) is delaying the payment.

According to him, the corporation had paid substantial amount to depositors of the defunct bank without BVN account linked issues.

Hassan subsequently urged depositors of the bank who were yet to receive their insured deposit credit alert to visit the NDIC’s website and complete their verification forms for their payment.

The managing director said the verification would also include depositors without BVN alternate account.

He said, ”We have already commenced the payment of customers since June 6. We have paid substantial amount to the customers.”

”What we leverage in making the payment is BVN of customers. We trace alternate accounts in other banks and pay them their insured amounts.

“There are some that we have challenges linking up because of some discrepancies between the names and others.

“We are calling on customers that have not received their alerts in their alternate accounts to come forward and complete their verification forms so that we can pay them.”