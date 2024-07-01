Crystal Palace Sign Daichi Kamada From Lazio

Premier League side, Crystal Palace, have completed the signing of Japanese midfielder, Daichi Kamada.

Crystal Palace and Daichi Kamada signed a contract which will keep the player at the club for two years, that is, until June 30, 2026.

Kamada who is currently 27-year-old joined Crystal Palace from Serie A club, Lazio on a free transfer after a year at the Italian side.

The Japanese international is expected to find it relatively easy to settle down at Palace as he is going to work with his former coach, Oliver Glasner.

Recall that the manager and his new signee last worked together at German Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt. They won the 2021 Europa League final together while in Germany.

“I am looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League, and hopefully the club and I can achieve all of our objectives together,” said Kamada.

Daichi Kamada is coming to Crystal Palace with a lot of experience as he has played a total of 179 games for both Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio in which he scored 40 goals and provided 33 assists in all competitions.

He has also played 33 games for Japan national team and made four appearances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Daichi is a truly exceptional talent,” Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish said.

“He has been one of Europe’s best-attacking midfielders in recent seasons and his experience, technical quality and commitment mark him out as an excellent addition to our already talented squad.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Sessegnon, 24, has started training with Crystal Palace following his move to the club on a free transfer after his contract with Tottenham Hotspur expired this summer.