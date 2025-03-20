Japan Becomes First Nation To Qualify For 2026 World Cup With 2-0 Win Over Bahrain

Japan became the first nation to book a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after securing a 2-0 victory over Bahrain on Thursday.

Second-half goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo sealed the win, ensuring Japan’s eighth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Despite a slow start on a chilly evening in Saitama, the Group C leaders eventually found their rhythm.

Crystal Palace’s Kamada broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, just moments after being introduced as a substitute. Real Sociedad’s Kubo added a second in the 87th minute, capping off an impressive performance.

Even before kickoff, Japan was on the brink of qualification, as Australia’s commanding 5-1 win over Indonesia meant a draw would have sufficed.

However, the Samurai Blue were determined to seal the deal in style, much to the delight of nearly 60,000 fans in attendance.

Kamada’s impact was immediate—he latched onto a clever reverse pass from Kubo and slotted the ball past Bahrain’s goalkeeper, Ebrahim Lutfalla.

Kubo then put the result beyond doubt with a well-taken left-footed strike from a tight angle, sending the Japanese players into wild celebrations at the final whistle.

Under coach Hajime Moriyasu, Japan has been dominant in the Asian qualifiers, remaining unbeaten with five wins and one draw.

The team featured a strong lineup, including Premier League stars Wataru Endo of Liverpool and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma.

Japan nearly took the lead early in the game when Endo found the net in the ninth minute, but VAR ruled the goal out.

The hosts continued to apply pressure, yet Bahrain looked dangerous on the counter, with Komail Al Aswad squandering a promising chance before halftime.

Mitoma also missed a golden opportunity in stoppage time, blazing a shot over the bar. Sensing the need for fresh energy, Moriyasu introduced Kamada and Junya Ito midway through the second half, a move that paid immediate dividends.

Kubo, who had been a constant threat, forced a fine save from Lutfalla before finally getting his goal in the dying minutes.

With this victory, Japan not only secured qualification but also reinforced their status as one of Asia’s strongest footballing nations as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup in North America.