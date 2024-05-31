Crystal Palace Goalkeeper Owen Goodman Visits NFF, Wants To Play For Nigeria

Crystal Palace’s fast-rising goalkeeper, Owen Goodman paid a courtesy visit to Nigeria Football Federation President, Ibrahim Gusau at the Glass House earlier today, May 31.

Owen Goodman was born to a Nigerian mother and a British father which means that he is eligible to play for the Super Eagles and the Three Lions of England.

Nigeria initially made efforts to make him play for the country by inviting the 20-year-old goalkeeper to Nigeria’s under-20 squad in 2023 but he didn’t honour the invitation.

Goodman’s aim was reportedly to play for England, an opportunity he finally got when he was invited to play for the country’s under-20 team on March 25, 2023. Since then, he has played for the Youth side twice.

Note that Owen Goodman has also played once for Canada under-20 team which means that he is eligible to play for the country at the senior level.

Hence, the reason for Goodman’s visit to the NFF president’s office is not clear yet but reports claimed that the youngster is interested in representing Nigeria.

Watch Owen Goodman’s visit to the NFF president’s office below:

Note that Owen Goodman is a product of Crystal Palace Football Academy.

He signed his first professional contract with the club in July 2021.

Afterwards, he went on a season-long loan at Colchester United where he made 40 appearances and managed to record just four clean sheets.

Goodman is expected to return to Crystal Palace ahead of next season as he continues to battle for a place in the club’s first team.