States In Nigeria With Most Expensive And Cheapest Cost For Okada Rides (Top 10)

Commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, represent a significant means of transportation for many Nigerians particularly for those living in the hinterlands or who may wish to get to their destinations faster or avoid motor traffic in some cities.

Despite the challenges associated with the use of Okada as a means of transportation, many commuters have adjusted to it or adopted it as a means of movement because they have no other choice.

A recent report released by the National Bureau Of Statistics (NBS) has identified states with the highest and cheapest costs paid by commuters for a single trip of commercial motorcycles as of May 2024.

Below are the 10 states with the most expensive Okada rides in Nigeria

Lagos – N850

Ondo – N700

Imo – N650

Taraba – N650

Delta – N630

Yobe– N620

Rivers– N600

Cross River – N590

Abuja– N550

Kaduna– N550

And here are the 10 states with the cheapest Okada rides in Nigeria.

Bayelsa – N285

Anambra – N300

Niger – N300

Edo – N315

Ekiti – N340

Katsina – N350

Osun – N350

Sokoto – N350

Adamawa – N400

Kebbi – N400

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is set to take more decisive actions on commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada, and open grazing in Abuja.

Speaking last year after a tour of some ongoing projects in the FCT, Wike said he would ban the okada operation as soon as an efficient means of transportation for the people is provided.