BREAKING: Nigeria’s Headline Inflation Rate Drops To 23.18 Per Cent

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Monday that the headline inflation rate declined from 24.48 per cent in January 2025 to 23.18 per cent in February 2025.

In its report titled Consumer Price Index (CPI) February 2025, the NBS indicated that this represents a reduction of 1.30 per cent compared to the inflation rate recorded in January 2025.

Additionally, the report highlighted that, on a year-on-year basis, the Headline inflation rate was 8.52% lower than the rate observed in February 2024, which was 31.70%.

It further emphasized that this indicates a decrease in the Headline inflation rate on a year-on-year basis for February 2025 when compared to the same month in the previous year (February 2024), albeit using a different base year, with November 2009 set at 100.

Moreover, the NBS reported that the month-on-month Headline inflation rate for February 2025 was recorded at 2.04%.