Use The Time You Use To Abuse Govt On Internet To Learn A Skill – Presidency To Citizens

The Presidency has advised Nigerians to enroll in online training rather than criticize the government’s policies on the internet.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua, stated this on Tuesday while speaking on Channels TV.

According to him the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown that the economy was on the right path.

He emphasized the need for citizens to take advantage of the positive position of the economy by learning a skill that would increase their employability.

“I didn’t come to say, go and tighten your belt. What I’ve said very clearly here is that the opportunities are there. Open your eyes and stay positioned. Look, if somebody makes themselves unemployable, they’re going to have issues. But if you avail yourself, even if you are training, there are free training all over the Internet that people use.

“You’re using the time to abuse the government and abuse the big men or whoever they are on the Internet, or you’re taking a training to reposition yourself for better employment. So, times have changed. So, nobody is saying that the people should continue to suffer. No, I’m saying that already, and mind you, of course, in the realm of cognitive dissonance, people will usually say when they are suffering. But when people get advantage, you won’t hear anything,” he said.

Fasua stressed that the administration of President Tinubu was committed to building a $1 trillion economy. He expressed hope that by the second quarter of the year, the GDP growth would be 4 to 5 percent.

He continued, “We’re not saying that people should continue to suffer. We’re saying that already, the economy is ticking off. Look, 3.46, 3.84 likelihood of we’re going to get into 4, 5 percent growth rate in the next quarter or two. We’re looking at the rebasing that we’re talking about, we’re looking at where the economy really is now. People want to disparage it. You can’t disparage it.

“Let’s see how much of the $1 trillion we can meet in 2030 if we can get to $700, $750. Nobody will say we’ve failed. So, we’re lucky we have a strong leader who actually is prepared for the job.“