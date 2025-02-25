Nigeria Records 3.84% GDP Growth

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria, recorded a growth rate of 3.84% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 on a year-on-year basis.

This was disclosed in a report released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report shows that the growth rate is higher than the 3.46% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024 growth rate (approximately 3.46%).

The NBS report also disclosed that the annual GDP growth in 2024 stood at 3.40%, an increase from 2.74% in 2023.

According to the report, the GDP performance in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven mainly by the services sector, which recorded a growth of 5.37% and contributed 57.38% to the aggregate GDP.

“The agriculture sector grew by 1.76%, from the growth of 2.10% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. The growth of the industry sector was 2.00%, a decline from 3.86% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. In terms of share of the GDP, the services sector contributed more to the aggregate GDP in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023.

“This performance is higher when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 which recorded aggregate GDP of N65.9tr, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth of 18.91%. For better clarity, the Nigerian economy has been classified broadly into the oil and non-oil sectors.

“The nation in the fourth quarter of 2024 recorded an average daily oil production of 1.54 million barrels per day (mbpd), lower than the daily average production of 1.56 mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2023 by 0.03 mbpd and higher than the third quarter of 2024 production volume of 1.47 mbpd by 0.06mbpd,” the report stated.

It stated that the real growth of the oil sector was 1.48% (year-on-year) in Q4 2024, indicating a decrease of 10.64% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2023 (12.11%), while the non-oil sector grew by 3.96% in real terms during the reference quarter (Q4 2024).

“This sector was driven in the fourth quarter of 2024 mainly by Financial and Insurance (Financial Institutions); Information and Communication (Telecommunications); Agriculture (Crop production); Transportation and Storage (Road Transport); Trade; and Manufacturing, accounting for positive GDP growth,” the NBS added.