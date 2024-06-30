Katsina Govt Queries Emirate Council On District Heads’ Absence From Sallah Festivities

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has initiated an inquiry into the absence of several District Heads from the 2024 Idel-kabir Hawan Sallah celebrations.

This directive followed the Emirate Council’s earlier notice dated June 7, 2024, titled “Sanarwar Hawan Sallah Babba.”

The Governor’s directive, dated June 27, 2024 (Ref: S/SGRT/77/S2/T), was communicated through a letter signed by Sani Rabiu Jibia, Director of Administration and Supply for the Secretary to the State Government, and addressed to the Secretary of the Katsina State Emirate Council.

Governor Radda emphasized the importance of unity and cultural solidarity, stressing that he expects all leaders to actively participate in such significant communal events.

The inquiry seeks clarification on the reasons behind the non-participation of certain District Heads in the festivities.

“I am directed to seek clarification on why certain District Heads did not participate in the recent Idel-kabir Hawan Sallah celebration.

“The Governor attaches great importance to unity and cultural solidarity and expects active participation from all leaders in such significant communal events,” the letter partly read.

Traditionally, the Hawan Bariki event occurs on the second day of Sallah, when the Emir visits the Governor at the Old Government House, a custom that has been observed since colonial times.

This event is a showcase of the state’s rich cultural heritage and traditions, drawing tourists from around the world.

It features a parade of district heads and traditional titleholders through the main streets of Katsina and Daura.