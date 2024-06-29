Nigerian, Adem Bona Makes 2024 NBA Draft [See Full List]

Nigerian basketball player, Adem Bona, was one of the 58 talented prospects selected during the highly followed 2024 NBA Draft.

Adem Bona was born in Lagos, Nigeria, on March 28, 2003. He moved to Turkey when he was 13 years old after a video of him playing basketball caught the attention of Turkish coach Türkay Çakıroğlu. He started his development in basketball at Istanbul Basket.

After playing professional basketball at Turkish club, Pınar Karşıyaka, he moved to Prolific Prep in Napa, California, where he kicked off his high school basketball career.

Adem Bona, whose full name is Ikechukwu Stanley Okoro, has represented Turkey’s basketball team at the under-16 and under-18 levels.

NBA club, Philadelphia 76ers, selected Adem Bona at the 2024 NBA Draft, which means that the 6 ft 9 inches tall 21-year-old basketballer will kick off his NBA career at the said club.

Meanwhile, LeBron James’s son, Bronny James Junior, was one of the players picked at the 2024 NBA Draft.

James Junior is on the verge of fulfilling his father’s long-held dream of playing on the same team with him as the Los Angeles Lakers selected him at the draft. This means that LeBron James is now a teammate of his 19-year-old son.

Below are all the 58 basketball players who made the 2024 NBA Draft

First Round

1. Hawks draft Zaccharie Risacher (JL Bourg-en-Bresse)

2. Wizards draft Alex Sarr (Perth)

3. Rockets draft Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

4. Spurs draft Stephon Castle (Connecticut)

5. Pistons draft Ron Holland II (G League Ignite)

6. Hornets draft Tidjane Salaun (Cholet Basket)

7. Trail Blazers draft Donovan Clingan (Connecticut)

8. Spurs draft Rob Dillingham (Kentucky) — Traded to Timberwolves

9. Grizzlies draft Zach Edey (Purdue)

10. Jazz draft Cody Williams (Colorado)

11. Bulls draft Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)

12. Thunder draft Nikola Topic (KK Crvena Zvezda)

13. Kings draft Devin Carter (Providence)

14. Trail Blazers draft Bub Carrington (Pittsburgh) — Traded to Wizards

15. Heat draft Kel’el Ware (Indiana)

16. 76ers draft Jared McCain (Duke)

17. Lakers draft Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

18. Magic draft Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

19. Raptors draft Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor)

20. Cavaliers draft Jaylon Tyson (Cal)

21. Pelicans draft Yves Missi (Baylor)

22. Suns draft DaRon Holmes II (Dayton) — Traded to Nuggets

23. Bucks draft AJ Johnson (Illawarra)

24. Knicks draft Kyshawn George (Miami) — Traded to Wizards

25. Knicks draft Pacome Dadiet (Ratiopharm Ulm)

26. Wizards draft Dillon Jones (Weber State) — Traded to Thunder (via Knicks)

27. Timberwolves draft Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

28. Nuggets draft Ryan Dunn (Virginia) — Traded to Suns

29. Jazz draft Isaiah Collier (USC)

30. Celtics draft Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

Second Round

31. Raptors draft Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)

32. Jazz draft Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

33. Bucks draft Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)

34. Trail Blazers draft Tyler Kolek (Marquette) — Traded to Knicks

35. Spurs draft Johnny Furphy (Kansas) — Traded to Pacers

36. Pacers draft Juan Nunez (Ratiopharm Ulm) — Traded to Spurs

37. Timberwolves draft Bobi Klintman (Cairns) — Traded to Pistons

38. Knicks draft Ajay Mitchell (UC Santa Barbara) — Traded to Thunder

39. Grizzlies draft Jaylen Wells (Washington State)

40. Trail Blazers draft Oso Ighodaro (Marquette) — Traded to Suns (via Knicks)

41. 76ers draft Adem Bona (UCLA)

42. Hornets draft KJ Simpson (Colorado)

43. Heat draft Nikola Djurisic (KK Mega Basket) — Traded to Hawks

44. Rockets draft Pelle Larsson (Arizona) — Traded to Heat

45. Kings draft Jamal Shead (Houston) — Reportedly traded to Raptors

46. Clippers draft Cam Christie (Minnesota)

47. Magic draft Antonio Reeves (Kentucky) — Traded to Pelicans

48. Spurs draft Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

49. Pacers draft Tristen Newton (Connecticut)

50. Pacers draft Enrique Freeman (Akron)

51. Knicks draft Melvin Ajinca (Saint-Quentin Basketball) — Traded to Mavericks

52. Warriors draft Quinten Post (Boston College) — Reportedly traded to Thunder, then to Blazers, then to Warriors

53. Pistons draft Cam Spencer (Connecticut) — Reportedly traded to Grizzlies (via Timberwolves)

54. Celtics draft Anton Watson (Gonzaga)

55. Lakers draft Bronny James (USC)

56. Suns draft Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas) — Traded to Knicks

57. Grizzlies draft Ulrich Chomche (NBA Academy Africa) — Reportedly traded to Raptors (via Timberwolves)

58. Mavericks draft Ariel Hukporti (MHP Riesen) — Traded to Knicks