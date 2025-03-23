Rivers: ‘He Took An Oath Not Known To The Constitution, An Administrator Is Not Recognised By Constitution’ – NBA Queries Tinubu

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has once again condemned the suspension of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, by President Bola Tinubu, describing the move as unconstitutional and urging the President to reverse his decision.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and all members of the state’s House of Assembly following a political crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that the President appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired naval chief, as the state’s sole administrator.

Speaking on Sunday Politics on Channels TV, NBA President, Afam Osigwe reiterated the association’s stance on the matter.

He firmly stated that the decision to remove Fubara was unconstitutional, emphasizing that the Nigerian Constitution does not recognize the appointment of a Sole Administrator.

Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, called for Fubara’s immediate reinstatement, stressing that the actions taken by the President were not in line with constitutional provisions.

He further clarified the NBA’s position on the Sole Administrator, stating, “That is our belief, that is what we expect the president to do, to restore him (Fubara) back to power having unconstitutionally removed him,” Osigwe said on the programme when asked if the president should recall the governor.

“And that is why we do not recognise a sole administrator is the rightful person to occupy the government house in Rivers State having been appointed unconstitutionally.

“Even when I saw him taking oath of office, I was wondering which oath he was taking because he was taking an oath not known to the constitution, the constitution does not recognise an administrator.”

Osigwe compared the current political situation in Rivers State to a misguided approach of using a sledgehammer to cure a headache.

He said, “The problem in Rivers State is being cured with the wrong solution,” adding that the measures taken to address the crisis were “overreaching, extensive, undemocratic and above all unconstitutional.”

He maintained that the problem in Rivers State is political and only a political solution will bring it to an end.

There have been claims in some quarters that there was a gap in Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution which President Tinubu used in taking the action in Rivers State, but the NBA president has refuted that, insisting that the Constitution is explicit enough.

“I do not believe that it (Section 305) is not explicit, I simply believe that we deliberately refuse to apply it the way it is,” Osigwe said.