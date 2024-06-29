El-Kanemi Warriors Win 2024 President Federation Cup

Newly promoted Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, El-Kanemi Warriors are the winners of the 2024 President Federation Cup.

El-Kanemi and Abia Warriors clashed at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, earlier today, June 29, in the 2024 President Federation Cup final.

Abia Warriors were seen as the favourites to win the Federation Cup due to their experience in the just concluded 2023-2024 NPFL campaign.

Recall that in the said campaign, Abia Warriors recorded 15 wins, 7 draws, and 16 defeats in 38 league games. They finished 12th in the league.

Interestingly, that experience wasn’t enough for Abia Warriors to handle Borno state-based El-Kanemi Warriors in the President Federation Cup final, even though the northern side spent last season in the second-tier league, NNL.

The 2024 President Federation Cup final was a show for Nasiru Salisu who scored a brace to ensure that the Borno state-based club left Lagos with a 2-0 win and the trophy.

This is the third time that El-Kanemi Warriors have emerged as winners of the tournament. This earns them a perfect end to the 2023-2024 season as they prepare for a very busy 2024-2025 campaign.

Note that winning this title has qualified El-Kanemi for the CAF Confederation Cup next season as they return to elite league football in Nigeria.

El-Kanemi’s victory over Abia Warriors will certainly make the Maiduguri side a team to watch out for in the forthcoming NPFL campaign.