Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 29th June 2024

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 28th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1515 and sell at N1525 on Friday 28th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1469 Selling Rate N1470

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Emomotimi Agama, revealed yesterday that Nigeria’s cryptocurrency market is estimated to be valued at “over $400 million.”

Agama made this disclosure during the 2024 Annual Conference of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (ACMAN) in Abuja, themed “Crypto Assets and the Nigerian Economy: Implications for Financial Markets Regulation.”

According to Agama, a “significant portion of the population is involved in cryptocurrency trading and transactions,” and he predicted that the market volume “will reach $52.5 million by 2028,” representing “a 12.66 percent increase from 2024 to 2028.”

He highlighted that despite economic challenges, Nigeria has “emerged as one of the leading countries globally in terms of crypto adoption and volume of transactions.”

Agama further stated: “Reports indicate that Nigeria’s crypto transaction volume reached $56.7 billion between July 2022 and June 2023, representing a nine percent year-over-year growth.

“The country’s crypto market is estimated to be worth over $400 million, with a significant portion of the population involved in cryptocurrency trading and transactions.”