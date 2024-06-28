Why It Will Be Difficult For Any Party To Grab And Steal In Edo, Ondo Elections – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, has said it will be difficult for another party to win the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Naija News reports that Damagun made this known while inaugurating the PDP National Campaign Councils for Edo and Ondo governorship elections, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the manner in which the governorship candidates emerged in the two states indicates that the party would be victorious in the elections.

The PDP chieftain noted that the party would not sit back and allow any party to rob them of victory in the elections, adding that the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had already laid a foundation for the success of the party in the state election.

He said, “We will not sit down and allow anybody to search, grab, and steal. We will be battle ready for any thief that rears his head to steal our fortune.

“We have done so well in Edo State. We thank the governor. We are very proud of him. Our records in that state speak volumes.

“So, to those that think they will take Edo, I want to tell them that it is going to be very difficult for them because we are in a democratic dispensation.”

Damagum also expressed optimism that the PDP would win in Ondo State and advised the people of the state to see the forthcoming election as another opportunity for them to change things to work for them.

He further tasked the two campaign councils to face the daunting challenge ahead, be fearless and work for the victory of the party.

He added, “I know it is our high handedness that made us to miss that state. But I am sure most of you people from Ondo have seen the situation on ground.

“You are now more committed and resolved. You have a brand new candidate, who is so much endowed with wisdom. If I can say, his emergence has a hand of God in it.

“You have to open your eyes, shine your eyes. They will come with all sorts of antics, but this time around, we are ready for them. We will match them.”