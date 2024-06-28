Transfer: Dewsbury-Hall Gives Chelsea Green Light, Santi Cazorla Snubs Arsenal

Leicester City midfielder, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has shown interest in moving to Chelsea in this summer transfer window.

Earlier in the summer transfer window, Dewsbury-Hall was looking like he was on the verge of completing a move to Brighton. But the deal collapsed halfway.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, wrote on X earlier today, June 28, that the 25-year-old midfielder has given Chelsea the green light for a deal. But no personal terms have been agreed upon yet.

Meanwhile, Santi Cazorla has snubbed the possibility of returning to Arsenal despite admitting that he had discussions with coach Mikel Arteta in that regard.

Santi Cazorla’s contract with Spanish second-tier side, Real Oviedo, was on the verge of expiring this summer but the 39-year-old midfielder decided to stay for one more season.

He said: “I have a very special affection for Arsenal. I spent six wonderful years there and I know how much all the people love me there.

“Of course, I was fortunate to share a dressing room with Mikel Arteta and now he is the manager. We had conversations about that but right now I am not focused on anything other than contributing to this club, Oviedo, and continuing to enjoy football as a player.

“After that, we will see what the future holds for me. Arsenal is a club that has always left the door open for me to return. But right now, I have enough on my mind with the play-offs and trying to enjoy the last days of my playing career.”