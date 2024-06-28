Nigeria Customs Reveal How It Generated Over ₦10 Billion Revenue In Kwara Within Five Months

The Kwara command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it has successfully collected and remitted more than ₦10 billion to the federal government in the past five months.

The area Comptroller, Mathew Ojeifo, made this revelation during his inaugural press conference in Ilorin, the capital of the state.

Giving details of how the revenue was generated, the customs chief highlighted that a total of 21 seizures were made by the anti-smuggling unit, which included 507 bags of foreign rice, one unit of used vehicles, 1,055 pieces of used tyres, and 164 jeri cans of PMS (25 litres).

The combined duty, according to him, paid value of these items amounted to over ₦35,416,140,000. Ojeifo emphasized that all these seizures, funds, and remittances were achieved between January and June 2024.

Ojeifo said: “From January to May 2024, a total of ₦10, 027, 580,694.63 were recovered and remitted. This surpassed what we collected in the same period last year with N2,885,779,644.03) representing a 40.41% increment.”

The command took advantage of the opportunity to donate relief supplies, including cartons of Indomie noodles, tins and sachet milk, spaghetti, sugar, toilet paper, and semolina, to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

The donation is intended to offer assistance to the less privileged individuals affected by various crises and challenges, considering that the ministries rely solely on monthly allocations without generating any revenue.