COAS Gives Military Troops One Month To Wipe Out New Terrorist Group In Kwara State

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Olufemi Oluyede, has given the Nigerian Military a marching order to wipe out the new terrorist group in Kwara State known as Mahmouda.

The COAS said the new terrorist group must be wiped out before it spreads to other local governments in the state and other regions in the country.

Naija News reports that General Oluyede told the troops to ensure that the terrorists, who currently operate in the Kaiama and Baruten local government areas of Kwara State, are wiped out within a month.

He issued the directive during a visit to the Sobi barracks in Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday.

The COAS assured that necessary support will be provided to ensure victory for the troops, adding that Nigeria can not afford to have another form of Boko Haram in any other part of the country.

“So, you’re out here, and I know you can do it to make sure those people (bandits) leave that place for us.

“If they want to enter another country, that is their business, but you must push them out of those forests so we will not have another set of Boko Baram disturbing us here.

“In the next one month, I don’t want to see any footprints of those criminals within that Kainji Dam,” the army chief said.

Speaking further during an interview with newsmen during the visit, General Oluyede said the issue of the new terrorists is an isolated case that cannot threaten the peace in Nigeria.

He assured that the military will deal decisively with the criminals.

He said, “I can tell you, in the next one month, things will be different. What is happening in Kwara cannot be threatening the sanity in Nigeria generally; it’s just an isolated case and we’ll deal with it directly”.