Traditional Ruler Speaks On Emergence Of New Terrorist Group, Mahmuda In Parts Of Kwara, Niger

The Emir of Yashikira from the Baruten Local Government Area in Kwara State, Umoru Seriki, has expressed deep concern over the neglect of communities facing assaults from a terror group known as ‘Mahmuda,’ which is reportedly active in parts of the Kwara North Senatorial District and Niger State.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Seriki voiced his frustration, stating that the local population feels utterly demoralised and disheartened by the authorities’ claims that there is no terrorist presence in their areas.

He pointed out that the violence is not limited to Baruten and Kaiama local governments in Kwara State but also affects the Borgu Kingdom in Niger State.

Additionally, Seriki confirmed that last week’s attacks by the terrorists included the destruction of a security vehicle purchased by the community for use by local vigilantes.

“We are not happy and we feel abandoned by the government and left on our own, but as the situation is, we have no choice than to continue to defend ourselves.

“It is very unfortunate that we have complained about this thing earlier and nobody seems to pay attention to our plight.”

“We are just lucky that our vigilantes survived the attacks though some suffered some bruises.

“The casualties we suffered were not actually 15, but we suffered some casualties and the terrorists also suffered some casualties.

“So that is the situation, what the social media is actually reporting is the truth, we are just praying to God to help and protect us in the current situation we are facing,” Seriki told Daily Post.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Police Command recently denied the existence of a terror group called ‘Mahmuda’ in the Kaiama and Baruten Local Government Areas.

The command firmly rejected allegations that 15 vigilantes had been killed by this supposed group, labelling the claims as unfounded and lacking any evidence.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Saturday in Ilorin, it was noted that thorough and ongoing threat assessments, intelligence monitoring, and tactical reconnaissance in the affected areas have found no signs of insurgent activities, organised terrorist groups, or mass casualty events as claimed.

The assertion regarding the deaths of 15 vigilantes is completely false and unsupported by facts, he emphasised.

The police command reassured the public that all security units in Kwara State are vigilant and strategically positioned within a collaborative operational framework that includes the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

The command confirmed that there have been no reported breaches of internal security in the mentioned communities, stating that “our community engagement structures, including Vigilante Commanders and District Heads, have not communicated any such incidents,” which indicates that some reports circulating are misleading and potentially inciting.

“While we recognise the volatile nature of cross-border movements around the Kainji Lake National Park, the Kwara state police command has maintained effective situational control across all border communities.

“We urge members of the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information capable of generating unnecessary panic.

“The Kwara Police Command under the leadership of CP Adekimi Ojo, remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity through official channels for prompt response,” the statement added.