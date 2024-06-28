Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 28th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 27th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1510 and sell at N1520 on Thursday 27th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1510 Selling Rate N1520

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1507 Selling Rate N1508

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the implementation of new measures aimed at enhancing naira liquidity and increasing diaspora remittances.

In its latest circular, the apex bank announced on Tuesday that eligible International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) will now have access to naira liquidity through the bank’s window.

This initiative, it said, aims to improve the accessibility of local currency liquidity, resulting in smoother and more efficient settlement processes for remittances.

Transactions conducted before noon on a trading date will be settled on the same day, as stated by W. J. Kanya, the acting director of the trade and exchange department at the CBN.

Also, all participants in this sector, including IMTOs, authorized dealer banks, and the CBN, are required to submit daily regulatory returns containing comprehensive information on the sources of funds.

Naija News understands that under the new guidelines, IMTO operators will have direct access to the CBN window or can choose to go through their Authorised Dealer Banks (ADBs) to carry out foreign exchange transactions in the market.

The circular provides specific compliance measures to ensure the smooth operation of this initiative.