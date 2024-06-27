Police Arrest 985 Phone Snatchers In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has reported the arrest of a minimum of 985 phone thieves, 73 criminals involved in armed robberies, and 70 suspects implicated in kidnappings over the previous sixty days.

Naija News reports that the State Commissioner of Police, Ali Dabigi, confirmed this achievement during a press conference on Thursday in the city.

Dabigi also expressed gratitude towards pivotal figures and organizations whose cooperation was crucial in achieving these successes over the last two months.

“In the last two months, 985 suspected phone snatchers, 73 armed robbery suspects and 70 kidnap suspects were arrested, while nine bandits were neutralised.

“Five AK 47 rifles; 7 locally-made arms; 1,817 rounds of live ammunition; and eight vehicles of different brands were recovered, while eight suspects were arrested in connection with car theft.

“Seven motorcycles of different brands, one tricycle, and 29 rustled cattle were also recovered, while one suspected railway vandal was arrested.

“These achievements are part of the testament to the hard work and dedication of the officers and men of the police command in Kaduna.

“We remain committed to serving and protecting the people of Kaduna state with integrity and professionalism,” he said.

He mentioned that the ongoing backing, direction, and leadership from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, have been crucial in guiding the command towards improved efficiency and effectiveness.

The Police Commissioner also requested continued backing and dedication from the Kaduna State Government to boost the state’s security.

“I also appreciate the media support and patriotism in the fight against crime which has helped to provide safety and protect the dignity of the law-abiding people of Kaduna State,” Dabigi said.