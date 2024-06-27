Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 27th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 27th June 2024.

The PUNCH: The domestic crude oil supply crisis that recently led to accusations and denials in the oil sector may warrant an investment plunge in the industry, operators declared on Wednesday. According to operators at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the crisis may damage the confidence of International Oil Companies and investors in refineries.

Vanguard: In the wake of the cholera outbreak in the country, the Federal Government yesterday initiated dialogue with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, GAVI, to obtain emergency supplies of oral cholera vaccine, OCV, as Nigeria battles the disease amid a global shortage of the vaccine.

The Nation: Ongoing bank recapitalisation will not be business as usual, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Olayemi Cardoso said yesterday. He hinted that the conditions will be tough to ensure that all banks that scale the hurdles will be strong enough to withstand the headwinds.

Daily Trust: The Debt Management Office (DMO) Wednesday clarified that Nigeria’s fresh borrowing was N7.71 trillion in the first quarter of 2024. It explained that the fresh borrowing includes N2.81 trillion as part of the new domestic borrowing of N6.06 trillion provided in the 2024 Appropriation Act and N4.90 trillion as part of the securitization of the N7.3 trillion Ways and Means Advances approved by the National Assembly.

