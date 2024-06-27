Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 27th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 26th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1490 and sell at N1498 on Wednesday 26th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1498 Selling Rate N1499

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Managing Director of ExxonMobil Nigeria, Shane Harris, has dismissed reports making the rounds that the company was planning to leave Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this statement comes in response to rumours circulating about the oil major’s divestment of its 100% interest in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.

In a recent meeting with Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Harris emphasized that ExxonMobil is actively engaged in new investments within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Details of the meeting with Lokpobiri were shared by Nneamaka Okafor, the Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Petroleum Minister, in a statement released in Abuja on Monday.

“During the meeting, Mr Harris hinted at significant new investments that ExxonMobil is injecting into Nigeria’s energy sector.

“He expressed confidence in the renewed relationship between ExxonMobil and the Nigerian government, assuring the government that the oil giant is not planning to leave Nigeria,” the statement read.

