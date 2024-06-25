ExxonMobil Clears Air On Alleged Plan To Leave Nigeria

The Managing Director of ExxonMobil Nigeria, Shane Harris, has dismissed reports making the rounds that the company was planning to leave Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this statement comes in response to rumours circulating about the oil major’s divestment of its 100% interest in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.

In a recent meeting with Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Harris emphasized that ExxonMobil is actively engaged in new investments within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Details of the meeting with Lokpobiri were shared by Nneamaka Okafor, the Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Petroleum Minister, in a statement released in Abuja on Monday.

“During the meeting, Mr Harris hinted at significant new investments that ExxonMobil is injecting into Nigeria’s energy sector.

“He expressed confidence in the renewed relationship between ExxonMobil and the Nigerian government, assuring the government that the oil giant is not planning to leave Nigeria,” the statement read.

It further quoted the ExxonMobil boss as saying, “We are excited about the prospects these new investments bring. Our partnership with the Nigerian government is crucial for sustainable growth, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration as we have no plan to leave.”

Lokpobiri reiterated the Federal Government’s pledge to boost output and create an encouraging atmosphere for investors in the energy industry.

He emphasized the department’s dedication to forming partnerships and exchanging innovative strategies with global oil firms, declaring that the Nigerian government is committed to increasing production and providing a supportive atmosphere for all investors by striving to keep investor faith in our nation.

Lokpobiri praised the ExxonMobil group for their dedication to the Nigerian oil and gas sector, observing that it was in perfect harmony with the country’s goals.

“ExxonMobil’s planned investments are commendable and greatly appreciated. This renewed relationship is a testament to the mutual goals we share for the future of our energy sector,” the minister stated.

The statement mentioned that the talks involved both sides also covered the government’s backing for global and autonomous oil companies.

Lokpobiri guaranteed Harris the Nigerian government’s backing, highlighting the significance of fostering a flourishing atmosphere for all involved parties.

“We fully support ExxonMobil and other lOCs, just as we do with independent operators. Our collaborative efforts are key to the sustainable growth of our energy sector,” he stated.