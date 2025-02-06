FG To Revive Atlantic Refinery In Brass

The Federal Government has said the Atlantic Refinery in Brass, Bayelsa State, would be reviewed and completed.

Naija News reports that the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, stated this during his inspection of Ewa-ama Road, which led to Brass Petroleum Products Terminal (BPPT).

In a statement on Thursday on his X handle, Senator Lokpobiri explained that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was committed to completing critical infrastructural projects that would drive economic development.

In an engagement with stakeholders of the host communities, Lokpobiri expressed deep dismay over the abandonment of the Atlantic Refinery project in the Brass Local Government Area.

“The Federal Government remains committed to completing critical infrastructure projects that drive economic growth and improve livelihoods. I assured the community that this project will be thoroughly reviewed to ensure its eventual completion,” he said.

The Minister of State for Petroleum recommended the people of Brass for their peaceful disposition despite the challenges posed by the refinery’s abandonment and other concerns.

The Minister urged them to sustain this peace, as stability was crucial for attracting further investments and development to the region.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to deliver on its developmental mandate,” he stated.

Senator Lokpobiri reaffirmed the Government’s dedication to advancing key projects that would benefit the people of the Niger Delta.