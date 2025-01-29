FG Partners With University Of Portsmouth To Train Workforce In Oil Sector

The Federal Government and the University of Portsmouth, based in the United Kingdom, have signed an agreement to partner in training oil sector workers.

Naija News reports that the Minister of State for Petroleum (oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, said the partnership with the University of Portsmouth would enhance human capital development in the sector.

“In continuation of our drive to building human capacity for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, I am delighted to announce another significant milestone – a partnership between PTDF, College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK), and the University of Portsmouth (UoP), UK, for an exchange of resources to train our people in-country,” he disclosed on his X handle on Wednesday.

Senator Lokpobiri said the training would equip the oil and gas sector workforce with the knowledge to excel beyond Nigeria.

“In this era of energy transition, where human capacity development is as critical as financing the transition itself, this initiative equips our workforce not just to sustain oil and gas operations but to thrive beyond our borders. This marks an important step in aligning international expertise with local needs to broaden opportunities for Nigerians in this critical sector,” he stated.

The Minister of State for Petroleum noted that was in line with the government’s commitment to leverage world-class expertise in training workforce for better productivity.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to bringing such partnerships home to train more individuals, leveraging world-class expertise without the added barriers of distance. I appreciate the enthusiasm of the University of Portsmouth and all other stakeholders for making this partnership a reality,” he added.