Governor Diri Knelt Down Before Me – Wike

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, has disclosed that he helped the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, achieve his political ambition.

Naija News reports that Wike said it was the Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, and David Lyon that brought Diri to him for assistance.

In a media parley on Wednesday, the former Rivers State Governor accused Governor Diri of neglecting his status in the Niger Delta.

Wike questioned Diri’s right to host the South South stakeholders meeting in his house without including him.

His words: “I’m no nobody, I agree; this Diri they are talking now, Governor Diri, go and ask the Minister of Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, he brought Governor Diri to me. This Governor you are talking now. That is why when I look at people I say character is something you cannot buy. Lokpobiri brought him with David Lyon, this Governor, they brought him to me. He was kneeling down. I said no don’t do that. You are a governor, don’t do that.

“Today you will go and call a meeting of South South zone in your house, Minister of FCT will not be there, Zonal committees will not be there, senators and National Assembly members will not be there. Is it how politics is played? Something you can still achieve if you have the tact, now you go and cause problem. Now look at how they are.”