Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 26th June, 2024

The PUNCH: The Organised Labour on Tuesday kicked against the Federal Executive Council’s decision to step down the memorandum on the report of the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage. The Head of Public Relations of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Benson Upah, who criticised the failure of FEC to consider the memo during Tuesday’s FEC meeting, said stepping down the tripartite committee report “creates room for injurious speculations.”

Vanguard: President Bola Tinubu said yesterday he will consult with the 36 state governors and members of the organized private sector, OPS, before arriving at the figure that will be submitted to the National Assembly in the form of an Executive Bill as the new national minimum wage.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has opted to consult further before sending an Executive Bill to the National Assembly. The President took the decision yesterday at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) where he received the report of the Tripartite Committee on minimum wage from Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume.

Daily Trust: Governors of the seven states in the North West have resolved to work together through robust regional cooperation to solve the seemingly intractable security challenges plaguing the zone. The governors said this was to pave the way for a robust socio-economic development for the millions of people in the region.

