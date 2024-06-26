Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 26th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 25th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1500 and sell at N1505 on Tuesday 25th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1500 Selling Rate N1505

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1488 Selling Rate N1489

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

As the Dangote Refinery gears up to start supplying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to the Nigerian market, industry experts and marketers assert that it won’t lead to a significant drop in fuel prices.

Recently, Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of the Lagos-based refinery, announced a delay in the commencement of fuel supply, shifting the date to mid-July 2024 from the initially projected June. Dangote attributed this postponement to minor delays.

While the refinery began supplying diesel and aviation fuel in April, it has faced ongoing challenges in securing crude oil for petrol production since its commissioning on May 23 of the previous year.

Dangote has accused cartels within the oil and gas sector of sabotaging the refinery’s efforts to commence full-scale operations.

Speaking at the Afreximbank Annual Meetings in the Bahamas and in an interview with CNN, he alleged that powerful groups are working against his company.