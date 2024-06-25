Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 25th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 25th June 2024.

The PUNCH: Operators in the downstream oil sector, on Monday, called on the Federal Government to intervene by ensuring the provision of crude oil to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as marketers now prefer to buy cheaper imported refined petroleum products rather than patronising Dangote refinery. They also slammed the international oil companies operating in Nigeria for selling crude oil to Dangote refinery above the global market prices, describing this as “anti-country practice.”

Vanguard: The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, yesterday activated a national cholera emergency centre, following the outbreak of the disease in the country. It also said 53 deaths and 1,528 suspected cholera cases were recorded across 31 states and 107 local government areas, with a case fatality rate of 3.5 per cent since the beginning of 2024

The Nation: Southern governors yesterday said having state police will give them more control over security decisions in their states. They believe locals are better placed to fight crime because they understand the terrain and language.

Daily Trust: Findings by our reporters have revealed that federal universities located in areas designated ‘Band A’ by Electricity Distribution Companies have been groaning under heavy burden of electricity bills. It would be recalled that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved a 300 per cent increase in the tariff paid by Band A customers from N68/KWh to N225/kWh.

