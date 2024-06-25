Ex-Brighton Manager, Roberto De Zerbi To Coach Olympique Marseille

French Ligue 1 club, Olympique Marseille, have confirmed the signing of Italian tactician, Roberto De Zerbi.

Coach Roberto De Zerbi stunned most football enthusiasts when he decided to leave Brighton after leading them to an 11th-placed finish in the just-concluded season.

This was far from the top 6 finish the club recorded in the 2022-2023 season under the leadership of the 45-year-old tactician.

Initially, when De Zerbi decided to leave Brighton, reports claimed that he left because he wanted to coach a bigger Premier League club like Chelsea, who were seeking a new manager then and United who were considering sacking coach Erik Ten Hag.

To his disappointment, Chelsea appointed the then Leicester City coach, Enzo Maresca and Manchester United decided to stick with Ten Hag beyond this summer.

Hence, he had to look for a job outside England and finally got one in France. Marseille announced on Monday that the French side has reached an agreement with Roberto De Zerbi to become the successor of Jean-Louis Gasset.

The club’s statement reads: “Olympique de Marseille announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with Roberto De Zerbi.

“The club is currently working with all stakeholders to formalize the arrival of the Italian coach, as well as that of his staff, on the OM bench and prepare for his arrival in Marseille in the coming days.”