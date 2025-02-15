Enzo Maresca Reveals Why Brighton Beat Chelsea

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has blamed the absence of a traditional number nine for the club’s 3-0 defeat against Brighton on Friday night, February 14.

With Nicolas Jackson sidelined due to a hamstring injury for up to eight weeks, Maresca opted to position Christopher Nkunku upfront, which resulted in a struggle for the Blues, who were unable to register a shot on target throughout the match.

“It is challenging when you don’t have a proper number nine,” Maresca stated. “We need to explore different solutions. In the attacking phase, we found it difficult to execute the strategies that we had been successfully implementing until recently.”

Reflecting on the performance, Maresca expressed that this showed signs of being a low point for the team since his arrival, but emphasized the importance of resilience. “This is a tough moment, but we remain committed to finishing the season strongly,” he added.

Brighton took the lead with an impressive goal from Kaoru Mitoma in the first half. Yankuba Minteh then netted two goals, which secured a comprehensive victory for the Seagulls.

Maresca also pointed out that the performance against Brighton was particularly disappointing given the context of the season.

“This might be our most challenging performance since I joined the club, especially considering our current position,” he noted. “We were fourth in the league, and a win would have brought us closer to third while widening the gap to the teams below us.

“For about half an hour, I felt we were in control, but once Mitoma scored, we became vulnerable and struggled both defensively and offensively. The injuries, particularly among our strikers, have certainly posed a challenge. However, we must find effective solutions moving forward.”