Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 24th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 24th June 2024.

The PUNCH: Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, has accused International Oil Companies in Nigeria of plans to frustrate the survival of the new Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals. Edwin said the IOCs were “deliberately and willfully frustrating” the refinery’s efforts to buy local crude by hiking the cost above the market price, thereby forcing the refinery to import crude from countries as far as the United States, with its attendant high costs.

Vanguard: Nigeria’s textile industry is now gasping for breath following the failure of revival measures, a sustained upsurge in the importation of textile products and a series of adverse monetary policy regimes.

Advertisement

The Nation: Dangote Group has accused International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country of deliberately sabotaging Dangote Refinery’s plan to roll out petrol into the market. According to the company, the IOCs are doing this to ensure that the country remains dependent on petrol imports perpetually.

Advertisement

Daily Trust: The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has rejected a bill that seeks to establish a national agency for the regulation and management of ranches in Nigeria. Alhaji Baba Usman Ngelzarma, MACBAN president, announced his opposition to the bill at the weekend.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.