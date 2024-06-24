Flaskback: I Don’t Have Any House Outside Kaduna – El-Rufai

In a revealing publication by BusinessDay Newspaper, an extensive list of Politically Exposed Nigerians (PEPs) owning high-value properties in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), was disclosed as part of an investigative series titled ‘Dubai Unlocked.’

This investigation, led by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in collaboration with over 70 media partners, highlights the substantial investments made by Nigerian elites in the UAE’s property market.

According to the Dubai Land Department, Nigerians rank as the second highest foreign property buyers in Dubai, trailing only behind India.

Prominent among the Nigerian property owners are former Kaduna State governors, Ahmed Makarfi and Nasir El-Rufai.

The report claims Makarfi owns a property in the prestigious Burj Khalifa worth approximately $822,016, whereas El-Rufai possesses a four-bedroom flat in Al Hebiah Third valued at $193,084.

These revelations come amidst El-Rufai’s previous public declarations on a local radio station, asserting his sole property ownership is in Kaduna and denying any misappropriation of state funds for personal real estate investments in Dubai.

He said, “I am happy that we constructed qualitative roads that would last for years. Not those kinds of roads they have constructed in the past, which after two years, after two rainy seasons, the roads would be bad.

“We still have work to do. Our plan is that we want all roads in Kaduna to be tarred. Anyone who comes to Kaduna wouldn’t see a muddy road. The people can see that we executed those projects with the loan we secured. We didn’t siphon the money to Dubai and buy houses or go to Jabi Road and build a mansion.

“We aren’t like such people. I became the Governor of Kaduna State with only one house located at Danja Street in Unguwan Sarki Kaduna. I have completed my tenure, Alhamdulillah…that is my only house. I don’t have any other house. I didn’t build a mansion. I don’t even need it.”