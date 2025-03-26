APC Woman Leader Downplays El-Rufai’s Defection, Backs Governor Uba Sani

The Kaduna State Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajiya Maryam Suleiman, has described former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s defection as a political miscalculation, stating that it carries little weight in the broader political landscape.

Speaking during an interview with newsmen, she reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to the APC and dismissed the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as an insignificant player in national politics.

Maryam, who was previously aligned with El-Rufai, made it clear that she has no intention of leaving the APC. “I will not defect to the party because I’m a bona fide APC member,” she stated.

Addressing her past criticism of Governor Uba Sani, which led to her temporary suspension from the APC, she expressed regret over her comments, admitting that she had spoken without fully understanding the situation.

“I told him that I acted out of childishness and I didn’t really understand the issues at stake. Everyone knows that I am a diligent party person. I have realized my mistakes and I promise to make amends,” she explained.

Once known as Maryam ‘Mai Rusau’ due to her close ties with El-Rufai, she has now adopted the title Maryam ‘Mai Ginau’ in alignment with Governor Uba Sani’s development initiatives in Kaduna State.

Reflecting on El-Rufai’s administration, she criticized some of his policies, particularly the demolition of markets and the mass dismissal of primary school teachers.

“People really complained about those policies, and victims were shortchanged. Some of those who were affected have lost their lives. The sources of livelihood of some have crumbled,” she recalled.

Drawing a comparison between El-Rufai and Governor Uba Sani, she praised the current governor for his inclusive and compassionate leadership.

“In contrast, Governor Uba Sani is humane. He is someone who likes to uplift people, even if he doesn’t know them. There is a world of difference between him and the former Governor,” she stated.

Maryam further revealed that her relationship with Governor Uba Sani predates his political rise, saying, “I first knew him before Malam Nasir El-Rufai. He is a kind-hearted man who is always looking for the welfare of the downtrodden.”