Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 23rd June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 23rd June 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government, under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, disbursed a total sum of N14.77bn for the repair and maintenance of the presidential air fleet in 11 months, Sunday PUNCH can confirm. The payments, made in 11 tranches between 16th July 2023 and 25th May 2024, were processed through the State House headquarters transit account labelled, ‘Presidential Air Fleet Transit Funds’.

Vanguard: Lagos is shivering under the outbreak of cholera. A vicious intestinal illness has gripped the state, adding a layer of fear to the already bustling streets. With 24 deaths, 35 confirmed cases and 417 suspected cases across the state as of Friday, July 21, 2024, experts say the outbreak isn’t just a national concern but a local fight for survival, particularly in areas where access to clean water and proper sanitation remains a luxury.

Advertisement

The Nation: President Bola Tinubu has approved N35 billion for the take – off of the student loan scheme. So far, 70, 000 applications have been approved by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). Another 50, 000 applications are currently being evaluated and would be approved within 30 days.

Advertisement

Daily Trust: Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, where the two held a closed door meeting in the company of some associates, including the immediate past governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, now senator representing Sokoto South.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.