I Cried When Buhari Asked Me To Work For Him — Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari, shared an emotional narrative about his initial hesitation and subsequent decision to serve under the president, during a book reading in Ibadan this past Saturday.

The event, which drew significant attention, focused on Adesina’s recently published book titled *‘Working With Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023)*.’

Hosted by Purplebloom Publishers alongside Ibadan Tech Expo, Safari Books, and Wells Radio Ibadan, the session was anchored by Michael Olatunbosun, a well-known broadcast journalist and book reviewer.

Adesina, during the interactive session, shared passages from his 488-page book, emphasizing that his work aims to reveal the “Buhari software, not the hardware”—delving into the personal attributes and motivations of the former president rather than just his political actions.

He recounted the profound emotional conflict he experienced when President Buhari first asked him to join his administration, moving from his position as Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun newspaper.

He described his fear of the unknown and the difficulty of leaving a familiar job for a new challenge.

“What would I meet there? What if I did not like it? I did not want to leave my job, but it was too late to backtrack,” Adesina expressed.

The session also served as a platform for discussing broader leadership themes. Adejoke Oyekan, the founder and creative director of Purplebloom Publishers, remarked on the importance of leadership skills, describing them as a blend of learning, integrity, and resilience.

John Oguntileye, president of the Purplebloom Book Club, encouraged attendees to engage with reading as a tool for personal and professional development.