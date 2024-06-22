Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 22nd June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 22nd June 2024.

The PUNCH: As the death toll from the latest cholera outbreak hits 40, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says the country does not have enough vaccines. According to the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Jide Idris, Nigeria has placed an order for more cholera vaccines from donor agencies, even though the date of delivery is still unknown.

Vanguard: The Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, and over 40 affiliate organizations have threatened to embark on a statewide protest if the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun refuses to withdraw his men from the 23 local government councils in Rivers State.

Advertisement

ThisDay: Barely 24 hours after the Kano State government issued an order to evict the deposed Emir Aminu Bayero from the Nassarawa Palace, the State Commissioner of Police Mohammed Usaini Gumel, yesterday, said his men would not eject the deposed traditional ruler as directed by the state government.This was even as the dethroned Emir attended yesterday’s Prayers amidst fanfare and tight security around the mosque and the Palace.

Advertisement

The Nation: Amid persistent high prices, the Governor of Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso assured yesterday that inflation will subside in the months ahead. At a meeting with leaders of organised private sector (OPS), the CBN governor said there were positive developments in the fight against the economic menace.

Daily Trust: While it is almost impossible to chronicle all the people who played one role or the other in Nigeria’s quest for a return to democratic governance from June 12, 1993, until May 29, 1999, some names missed out in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech have been tagged as too significant to be left out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.