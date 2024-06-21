Business
Price Of Tomatoes, Pepper, Rice And Other Food Commodities This Week
A few days after the Muslim festival of Eid-il-kabir, the price of food commodities like tomatoes, pepper, bags of rice, beans, garri, and several others still remains high.
Naija News understands that a big basket of tomatoes, which cost ₦17,000 in early January, now sells for ₦65,000, while a bag of peppers that sold for ₦10,000 now goes for ₦52,000.
Further reports have it that a small painter bucket of tomatoes which used to be sold for between ₦1,000 to ₦1,500, now sells for ₦8,000 to ₦10,000, while a small painter bucket of pepper which sold for ₦600, now sells for ₦4,000.
As the price of food commodities increases, the price of cassava flakes, popularly known as garri and rice, has recorded more than a 50 per cent increase.
A cup of garri, which sold for ₦150 in April, now goes for ₦250, while a five-litre paint bucket is sold for between ₦4,000 and ₦4,300.
The price of a 50kg bag of foreign rice has risen from between ₦70,000 and ₦75,000 to between ₦95,000 and ₦100,000
Price Of Bag Of Rice
Foreign rice – ₦95,000
Nigerian Rice (Stone Free) – ₦76,000
50kg Bag of Golden Rice Nigeria Rice – ₦85,000
Price Of Bag Of Beans
White Beans 25kg (₦35,000)
Brown Beans 25kg (₦33,000)
Honey beans 25kg (₦38,500)
White Beans 50kg (₦62,500)
Brown Beans 50kg (₦65,000)
Honey beans 50kg (₦75,000)
White Beans 100kg (₦120,000)
Brown Beans 100kg (₦120,000)
Honey beans 100kg (₦150,000)
Soy Beans/Waken Soya – ₦65,000
Price Of Bag Of Garri
1kg – ₦1,000
5kg – ₦5,000
10kg – ₦10,000
25kg – ₦25,000
50kg – ₦50,000
100kg – ₦100,000
1 ton – ₦1,000,000
Tomatoes and pepper
A bucket of tomatoes sells between ₦8,000 to ₦10,000
A small painter bucket of pepper sells for ₦4,000.
A big basket of tomatoes sells for ₦65,000.
A bag of pepper sells for ₦52,000
© 2024 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc. Contact us via [email protected] or Whatsapp on +2348113851775