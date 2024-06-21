Price Of Tomatoes, Pepper, Rice And Other Food Commodities This Week

A few days after the Muslim festival of Eid-il-kabir, the price of food commodities like tomatoes, pepper, bags of rice, beans, garri, and several others still remains high.

Naija News understands that a big basket of tomatoes, which cost ₦17,000 in early January, now sells for ₦65,000, while a bag of peppers that sold for ₦10,000 now goes for ₦52,000.

Further reports have it that a small painter bucket of tomatoes which used to be sold for between ₦1,000 to ₦1,500, now sells for ₦8,000 to ₦10,000, while a small painter bucket of pepper which sold for ₦600, now sells for ₦4,000.

As the price of food commodities increases, the price of cassava flakes, popularly known as garri and rice, has recorded more than a 50 per cent increase.

A cup of garri, which sold for ₦150 in April, now goes for ₦250, while a five-litre paint bucket is sold for between ₦4,000 and ₦4,300.

The price of a 50kg bag of foreign rice has risen from between ₦70,000 and ₦75,000 to between ₦95,000 and ₦100,000

Price Of Bag Of Rice

Foreign rice – ₦95,000

Nigerian Rice (Stone Free) – ₦76,000

50kg Bag of Golden Rice Nigeria Rice – ₦85,000

Price Of Bag Of Beans

White Beans 25kg (₦35,000)

Brown Beans 25kg (₦33,000)

Honey beans 25kg (₦38,500)

White Beans 50kg (₦62,500)

Brown Beans 50kg (₦65,000)

Honey beans 50kg (₦75,000)

White Beans 100kg (₦120,000)

Brown Beans 100kg (₦120,000)

Honey beans 100kg (₦150,000)

Soy Beans/Waken Soya – ₦65,000

Price Of Bag Of Garri

1kg – ₦1,000

5kg – ₦5,000

10kg – ₦10,000

25kg – ₦25,000

50kg – ₦50,000

100kg – ₦100,000

1 ton – ₦1,000,000

Tomatoes and pepper

A bucket of tomatoes sells between ₦8,000 to ₦10,000

A small painter bucket of pepper sells for ₦4,000.

A big basket of tomatoes sells for ₦65,000.

A bag of pepper sells for ₦52,000