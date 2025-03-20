NAFDAC Uncover Distributor Of Counterfeit Bags Of Rice In Rivers

Officials from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have confiscated significant amounts of counterfeit rice during a recent operation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

NAFDAC announced this development in a statement that included photos and videos shared via its official social media pages on Thursday.

The statement highlighted that NAFDAC, in partnership with the producers of Big Bull Rice, conducted raids on shops located in the Woji, Mile 3, and Mile 1 markets in Port Harcourt, revealing extensive sales of counterfeit Big Bull Rice.

A shop situated on the YKC axis of Woji was identified as a key distribution center for the fraudulent rice.

During the operation, officials found a substantial number of empty counterfeit Big Bull Rice bags, as well as bags from other rice brands, including Cap Rice, Stallion Rice, Tomato Rice, and Mama Pride, as noted in the statement.

The announcement indicated that a saleswoman, named Ogechi Okafor, was arrested at the location.

It further disclosed that the items retrieved from the store comprised sewing and sealing machines, a generator, a stove, thread, and multiple bags of rice that had been rebagged.

In the announcement, the Rivers State Coordinator for NAFDAC, Emmanuel Onogwu, emphasized the distinguishing characteristics that set authentic Big Bull Rice apart from counterfeit products. These features include a unique shiny ribbon along the threaded top, higher quality bags, and a genuine logo.

Onogwu cautioned that rebagged rice frequently originates from dubious sources and may be treated with harmful chemicals to improve its appearance.

The agency reported that more than 120 counterfeit bags of rice were confiscated from over 10 different shops and were sent to the NAFDAC Zonal Office for further examination.