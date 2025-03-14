Price Of Bag Of Rice, Beans, Tomatoes, Other Food Commodities This Week

As of March 14, 2025, the prices of essential food items in Nigeria have experienced significant fluctuations, influenced by factors such as transportation costs, seasonal availability, and regional market dynamics.

Below is an overview of the current prices for key commodities:​

Rice:

Foreign Rice: A 50kg bag of foreign rice is currently selling between ₦72,000 and ₦75,000, depending on the brand and market location. ​

Local Rice: A 50kg bag of locally produced rice is priced between ₦69,000 and ₦70,000. ​

Beans:

White Beans: A 100kg bag of white beans is now sold for approximately ₦110,000, up from ₦89,000 in the previous month.

Tomatoes:

Fresh Tomatoes: A small basket of tomatoes is currently priced between ₦3,000 and ₦3,500, reflecting an increase from previous months. ​

Noodles and Spaghetti:

Indomie Noodles (70g pack): A carton now costs between ₦3,000 and ₦3,800, depending on the market. ​

Spaghetti (500g pack): A carton is priced between ₦6,700 and ₦6,800. ​

Edible Oils:

Groundnut Oil: A 25-litre container is currently selling for approximately ₦32,500. ​

Palm Oil: A 75cl bottle of palm oil has increased from ₦1,000 to ₦1,500. ​

Other Foodstuffs:

Garri: A 50kg bag of white garri is now sold at ₦20,000, up from ₦18,000. ​

Yam: A tuber of yam that previously sold for ₦900 is now priced at ₦1,200. ​

