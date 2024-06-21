Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week

The current price of cement in Nigeria varies significantly depending on the brand and location, with retail prices ranging from ₦6000 to ₦8,500 per 50kg bag.

Several factors influence cement prices in Nigeria:

1. Inflation: Increasing inflation rates have a direct impact on cement prices by raising production and operational costs.

2. Transportation Costs: The logistical expenses involved in transporting cement from manufacturing plants to different parts of the country can significantly affect the final retail price. Remote areas might face higher prices due to increased transportation costs.

3. Seasonal Variations: Prices tend to increase during the rainy season due to transportation challenges

4. Government Policies: Recent government actions, such as the ban on cement importation and plans for concrete roads, are expected to push prices higher due to increased local demand.

5. Market Dynamics: The supply-demand balance also affects prices. For instance, interruptions in supply due to export suspensions or increased local demand can lead to price hikes.

Price Of Dangote Cement

The current price of Dangote cement varies from ₦6,000 to ₦7,500 per 50kg bag, depending on the location.

Price Of BUA Cement

The retail price of BUA cement in Nigeria is between ₦6,900 to ₦7,300.

Price Of Ibeto Cement

The new price of Ibeto cement in Nigeria ranges between ₦7,800 to ₦8,500.

Price Of Lafarge Cement

The new Lafarge cement price in Nigeria is between ₦6,500 to ₦7,000.

Price Of UNICEM Cement

The price of UNICEM Cement ranges between ₦7,000 and ₦7,500, depending mostly on the location of purchase.

Price Of POP Cement

The price of POP Cement is ₦12,000.