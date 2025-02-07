Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week

As of February 7, 2025, the prices of cement in Nigeria have experienced significant fluctuations due to factors such as inflation, production costs, and currency depreciation.

Below is an overview of the current prices for major cement brands:

Current Cement Prices in Nigeria:

Cement Brand Retail Price per 50kg Bag (₦) Wholesale Price for 600 Bags (₦)

Dangote Cement ₦9,900 – ₦10,500 ₦5,940,000 – ₦6,300,000

BUA Cement ₦8,000 – ₦11,000 ₦4,800,000 – ₦6,600,000

Lafarge Cement ₦9,100 – ₦10,500 ₦5,460,000 – ₦6,300,000

UNICEM Cement ₦11,500 – ₦13,500 ₦6,900,000 – ₦8,100,000

Ibeto Cement ₦9,500 – ₦10,500 ₦5,700,000 – ₦6,300,000

Factors Influencing Cement Prices

Inflation: The rising inflation rate in Nigeria has contributed to increased production and distribution costs, leading to higher cement prices.

Currency Fluctuations: The depreciation of the Naira against major currencies has escalated the cost of importing raw materials and machinery necessary for cement production.

Production Costs: Elevated expenses related to energy, transportation, and maintenance have further driven up the cost of cement manufacturing.

Regional Price Variations: Cement prices are not uniform across Nigeria; they vary based on location due to factors like transportation costs and demand. For instance, prices in Lagos and other high-demand areas may be higher compared to other regions. It’s advisable to check with local suppliers for the most accurate pricing in your area.

Market Dynamics: The Nigerian government has been urged to encourage more manufacturers of cement to enter the market to foster competition and potentially reduce prices. Additionally, recent activities in the stock market, such as profit-taking in major cement companies like Dangote Cement Plc, have influenced market capitalization and investor sentiment.