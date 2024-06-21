It’s Fake News – Kenneth Okonkwo Denies Plan To Return To APC

Nollywood actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has denied plans to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The politician, who recently dumped the Labour Party (LP) led by Julius Abure, said on Friday that reports claiming he has plans to return to the APC are fake news.

Naija News reports during a recent interaction with the media, Okonkwo, who served as the spokesperson for the presidential campaign of the LP during the 2023 elections, characterized the LP as “a clandestine organization governed by a bunch of clowns.”

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent happenings within his party.

Advertisement

Okonkwo regretted that the LP lacked integrity to exploit the internal turmoil of other political parties.

He added that he cannot rule out decamping to another political party if the Labour Party (LP) continues on a “trajectory where they cannot even hold an acceptable national convention.”

Following the interview, certain reports emerged that the former LP chieftain is set to join the ruling APC. However, the veteran actor has quickly moved to shut down the rumours.

Advertisement

Taking to his X account, he wrote: “Return to APC? – FAKE NEWS.”

Okonkwo described those behind reports of him returning to APC as mischief makers and provided the link to the full interview.