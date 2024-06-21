Ighodalo: ‘You All Are Suffering From Collective Amnesia’ – Martins Blasts Ize-Iyamu Over Comment On Obaseki

Deputy Director-General, Media and Publicity, of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Management Council, Olu Martins, has slammed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, over comments that Governor Godwin Obaseki was not campaigning with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

Naija News reports that Ize-Iyamu, while speaking on a national television programme, said Obaseki was not campaigning with Ighodalo because of his non-performance in the state, stressing that his presence at Ighodalo’s campaign would spell doom for the PDP flagbearer in the September poll.

In response, Martins, in a statement on Thursday, said Ize-Iyamu and the APC may be suffering from collective amnesia, stating that Obaseki has done excellently in the state and the citizens are aware.

According to him, Ize-Iyamu’s claim is another approach by the APC to distract the people of Edo about their lame candidate.

Advertisement

Martins added that Ighodalo is a brilliant candidate who does not need to be accompanied because he could tell people about himself and what he has for the people of the state.

The statement reads, “Now they say Gov Obaseki doesn’t campaign with our candidate Dr Ighodalo. What is their problem? It seems that the APC suffers from collective amnesia. If the Gov Obaseki were Dr Asue Ighodalo’s godfather, won’t he be campaigning for him especially if Dr. Asue were incapable of campaigning for himself like their own candidate who they have to micromanage like a kindergarten child who must wear pampers so he doesn’t defecate on himself?

“Gov. Obaseki has done excellently well and everyone is aware. The claim that the candidate of our party doesn’t go around with Gov. Obaseki because of poor performance is a face-saving approach by the APC to distract from the issues of their lame and lackluster candidate.

Advertisement

“No governor since the creation of Edo State in 1991 has conceived, espoused and executed lofty ideas of superlative governance that have impacted the Edo people’s life like Gov. Obaseki.

“Gov. Obaseki is a cerebral and versatile administrator whose primary focus is to do the greatest good for the greatest number of people within the shortest possible time.

“In case the pastor has forgotten we would like to jolt his memory back to life that Edo State was a den of thieves and political jobbers who milked the State dry. Edo State was taken over by thugs and cultists that he himself once referred to as lions and tigers. Truth is we have long moved past where APC left us when you could get money idly for just being a party leader and not having any day time job.”

Advertisement