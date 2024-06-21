Ex-President Obasanjo Commissions Owerri Central Market Complex

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday commissioned the Owerri Central Market Complex in Imo State.

In his remark during the ceremony, Obasanjo commended Governor Hope Uzodimma‘s effort on the project which he described as a blessing to the nation.

The former president expressed optimism that the project is capable of attracting investors, and create jobs, wealth and development in the state.

Naija News reports that the groundbreaking ceremony of the market project was held at Umuohiadagu Umualum in the Nekede area of Owerri on Friday (today).

Advertisement

“The Owerri Central Market Complex has been planned to attract businessmen and women from across the country and beyond.”

“It will create jobs, wealth, harmony, unity, and development for Imo State and Nigeria at large.

“The money invested will be recouped through profit from the investment,” Obasanjo remarked.

Advertisement

Obasanjo referred to Owerri as the heart of the East and reminisced about the time when Nigerian forces, led by him during the conflict between Nigeria and Biafra, had to take control of Owerri to end the civil war, which he believed was essential for the country’s unity.

In his remark, Governor Uzodinma appreciated Obasanjo’s support for Imo State and promised to provide an enabling environment for the project’s success.

“We will encourage you to climb. Don’t be afraid, we will support you,” he told the project’s promoter, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This market will be a source of blessing to Imo State and Nigeria at large when completed,” Uzodimma said.

The Governor expressed disappointment that the building project was put on hold for an extended period due to numerous obstacles, among them, the unlawful division of the property.

He mentioned that, in the government’s enlightened approach, a Committee for investigation was established, which resulted in the reclaiming of the property.

Uzodinma also stated that moving forward, the government will ensure it does not break the trust of those who chose to invest in the project.