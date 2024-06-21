Bulldozers Move In To Demolish Bayero’s Nasarawa Palace As Security Operatives Block Entrances

Excavators and bulldozers have been seen driving towards the Nasarawa Palace of deposed 15th Emir of Kano State, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Naija News reports that this is coming after security operatives on Friday blocked all entrances to the Nasarawa mini Palace, the current residence of Bayero.

Security operatives reportedly took the action to prevent miscreants from getting in the way of the Nasarawa Palace’s scheduled demolition.

Recall that the Kano State government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Yusuf, had instructed the Police to remove the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado, from the Nasarawa Palace.

The government said the palace is set to be demolished to allow for a reconstruction and renovation.

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, who was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Baffa Bichi, gave the order while addressing newsmen at the government house on Thursday.

Dederi submitted that Bayero is trespassing on government property, and the State Commissioner of Police has been ordered to remove him.

The Commissioner insisted that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, remains the Emir and urged the people of the state to remain peaceful in the face of the recent court order which he claimed validated the dissolution of the five emirates carried out by the state government.