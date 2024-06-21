Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 21st June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 20th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1482 and sell at N1485 on Thursday 20th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1482 Selling Rate N1485

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1478 Selling Rate N1479

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The average cost that Nigerians pay for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or fuel, rose by 223.21 percent from the previous year, year-over-year, to ₦769.62 per liter in May 2024, compared to N238.11 per liter in the same period of 2023.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed this in its latest report where it noted that from one month to the next, there was a 9.75 percent increase, moving from ₦701.24 per liter in April 2024.

The NBS indicated that Jigawa State was the most expensive with a price of ₦937.50 per liter, followed by Ondo and Benue States at ₦882.67 and ₦882.22 per liter, respectively.

Nonetheless, Lagos, Niger, and Kwara States were found to have the lowest average retail prices for the product, as reported by the NBS, at ₦636.80, ₦642.16, and ₦645.15 per liter, respectively.

According to the NBS report, the North-West Zone had the highest average retail price at ₦845.26, while the North Central Zone had the lowest at ₦695.04.

At the same time, the typical cost of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) that consumers had to pay rose by 66.29 percent to ₦1403.96 per liter in May 2024, compared to ₦844.28 per liter paid in May 2023.

