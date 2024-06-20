Why Nigeria Is Sending An Astronaut To Space — FG

Nigerian government, in collaboration with the Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) from Delaware, USA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to send the first Nigerian to space.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, announced during the MoU signing ceremony in Abuja that human spaceflight is a significant goal for Nigeria.

The minister mentioned that the opportunity for spaceflight could become available anytime from now until December, or in 2025, as SERA continues to test the platform.

“Human spaceflight is not just a random aspiration but a major objective of the Nigeria Space Policy and Programme, which the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved in 2001.

“Reviving and implementing all abandoned national plans is a key element of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. This partnership offers a path to achieve our longstanding national aspiration,” he stated.

Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Dr. Matthew Adepoju, revealed that SERA has fully sponsored the cost of sending a Nigerian to space.

He highlighted that this event marks the beginning of the agency’s efforts to realize its human spaceflight goals, especially as Nigeria celebrates 25 years of its space programme.

“The Human Spaceflight programme is one of the primary objectives of our National Space Policy and Programme. With this in mind, we established the Department of Physical and Life Sciences three years ago to advance this mandate. This initiative represents one of our deep space explorations, promising numerous spinoffs and opportunities for Nigerians,” he explained.

The Co-Founder of SERA, Joshua Skurla, pointed out that 80% of astronauts globally have come from just three countries.

He noted that Nigeria has a rich history of scientific and technological innovation, and SERA is excited to partner with NASRDA to extend this legacy into space and create new opportunities for Nigerian space explorers.

Meanwhile, the founder of SERA, Sam Hutchison, announced that any Nigerian over the age of 18 could apply to be part of the space mission, regardless of their field of expertise.

“The Nigerian public will choose the citizen who will go to space. The application process is open to anyone over 18, with no other qualifications required.

“You will be able to sign up and encourage others to vote for you. Through a democratic process, the Nigerian people will select four potential astronaut candidates before the final selection,” he elaborated.

Through its space exploration program, Nigeria’s government intends to raise its scientific and technological profile worldwide, cultivate national pride, and inspire young people.